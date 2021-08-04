Investigators say New York governor sexually harassed women, followed by denials

NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, said a report by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Led by Joon Kim, former acting U.S. attorney for Manhattan, and Anne Clark, an employment discrimination attorney, the investigators spent near five months in interviewing 179 individuals and reviewed more than 74,000 documents, emails, tests and pictures as evidence, according to a release by New York Attorney General's office on Tuesday.

Cuomo harassed former and current state employees by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging and making inappropriate comments in addition to retaliating against at least one former employee for sharing her story, according to the report.

"The investigators find that Governor Cuomo's actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber's own written policies," said the release by the Attorney General's office.

Cuomo also sat with the interviewers and answered questions under oath with the most serious allegations denied, said the release.

The executive chamber of New York State was rife with fear and intimidation, which not only enabled the instances of harassment to occur but also created a hostile work environment overall, according to the investigators.

Meanwhile, James said the independent investigators are cooperating with the New York State Assembly's investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo.

The report issued on Tuesday has been provided to the Assembly Judiciary Committee of New York State and all relevant evidence will be provided to the latter as needed, according to James.

A team of lawyers working for the New York State Assembly is investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," said Cuomo in a statement on Tuesday.

Cuomo also offered apologies for bringing his personal experience into the workplace and for his gestures leading others to take offense.

Cuomo shared details about his interaction with former assistant Charlotte Bennett and said he welcomes the opportunity for a full and fair review before a judge and a jury.

New York State government has learned from what happened and is operating an advanced sexual harassment training program for all employees including himself, said Cuomo.

"I accept responsibility and we are making changes," said Cuomo, adding that he will not be distracted from his job.

Aged 63, Cuomo has been working as New York governor since January 2011 and refused to step down from the post amid calls for his resignation.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his call for Cuomo to resign hours after the release of the investigation report.

