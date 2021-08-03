Director-General of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian Attends the Sixth Meeting of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group

People's Daily Online) 15:27, August 03, 2021

Director-General of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, Bai Tian, attends the sixth meeting of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group. (Photo/ www.fmprc.gov.cn)

From July 28 to 29, 2021, Director-General of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian led a delegation to attend the sixth meeting of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group via video link, and representatives from relevant departments of China were present. Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism of Indian Ministry of External Affairs Mahaveer Singhvi, Director of the Department of New Challenges and Threats of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Tarabrin, Director of Department of Security and Justice of Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs André Veras Guimaraes, and Director of Counter-terrorism Operations Division of South African State Security Agency attended the meeting. National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Doval sent written remarks.

Bai Tian said on behalf of China, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. International counter-terrorism cooperation has made important headway, but the global fight against terrorism remains an arduous task, and global terrorism threats are still rampant. Furthermore, American irresponsible withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan seriously aggravates the counter-terrorism and security situation in Afghanistan and the neighboring region. The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) is a terrorist organization designated by the UN Security Council, and it is a malignant tumor endangering international and regional peace and security. Certain countries adopt "double standards" out of political needs, and covertly support the expansion of the ETIM, which violates the international consensus and obligations under the Security Council resolutions, and undermines international and regional security and stability. China is firmly opposed to this. Bai Tian emphasized, China is always an active champion and practitioner of international counter-terrorism cooperation. China is willing to work with BRICS countries to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation, and make greater contributions to addressing terrorist threats, improving global governance, and safeguarding international peace and security.

All parties exchanged views on the current international and regional counter-terrorism situation, and relevant measures and cooperation among BRICS countries. They hold that the abuse of once-in-a-century pandemic, Internet and social media, and new technologies as well as the American withdrawal from Afghanistan pose serious challenges to the global counter-terrorism and security situation. As the representatives of major emerging countries with global influence, BRICS countries should maintain and practice true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and deepen and substantiate BRICS counter-terrorism cooperation.

From July 26 to 27, China took the lead in holding the de-radicalization sub-working group meeting of BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group. Bai Tian chaired and addressed the meeting, and gave a full account of China's policies and propositions on de-radicalization. He emphasized, Xinjiang is China's main battlefield of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization, and it has made useful attempts in this aspect, and yielded notable results, contributing to de-radicalization across the world. Deputy Director of Public Security Department of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Yalkun Yakup was invited to attend and introduce the experience of Xinjiang in counter-terrorism and de-radicalization. All participants said, extremism is a common challenge faced by the international community. BRICS countries should work together to combat extremism and root out terrorism. China also attended the sub-working group meetings of fighting cyber terrorism, countering the financing of terrorism, counter-terrorism capacity building, and cracking down on foreign terrorist fighters respectively chaired by India, South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

