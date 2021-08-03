China wins 2 bronze medals in wrestling at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 09:11, August 03, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China took two bronze medals in the men's Greco-Roman 60kg and the women's freestyle 76kg categories at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Walihan Sailike of China beat Lenur Temirov of Ukraine with a 1-1 VP01 victory in men's Greco-Roman 60kg bronze bout.

"I can't be here without the support of my team and my country. This medal is a gift to my country," said Walihan.

It's the first men's Greco-Roman medal for China since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Zhou Qian, who won the gold at the 2018 Asian Games, brought China another bronze by defeating Japan's Hiroe Minagawa 2-0.

"It's my last Olympic Games. Bronze is good but I think I can do better and get a better ending," Zhou said.

Cuba's Mijan Lopez defeated Iakobi Kajaia of Georgia 5-0 to claim the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg category, becoming the first male wrestler to win four Olympic gold medals.

"I feel happy, proud to be the best in the world and make history. I've had a long career, working hard to make these goals and break this record," Lopez said.

In men's Greco-Roman 60kg category, Orta Sanchez won the second wrestling gold medal for Cuba with a stunning 5-1 victory over top-seeded Kenichiro Fumita of Japan.

German Rotter Focken beat American Adeline Gray, a five-time world champion, 7-3 to win the women's freestyle 76kg final. Yasemin Adar of Turkey also won the bronze in the event.

"I dreamed about it for many years. It's unreal right now. I think I need a few years to recognize this," said Focken, who won Germany's first Olympic champion in wrestling since Barcelona 1992.

