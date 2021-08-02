Namibia eager to partner with China on wildlife cooperation

WINDHOEK, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibia is eager to partner with China on wildlife cooperation, the African country's environment minister said during an interview with Xinhua.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said that China has been a supporter of Namibia's conservation programs, adding that he had discussed others areas of cooperation with his counterparts during a trip to China.

"Namibia-China cooperation is very cordial and a genuine one, especially when it comes to conservation programs and also environmental programs. We have cooperated in many areas, especially areas of anti-poaching programs, areas of general conservation of our biodiversity," he added.

China has provided Namibia with some equipment and funding to purchase vehicles used for anti-poaching programs, Shifeta said.

The minister said the two countries have worked together at international forums, where China has supported Namibian proposals. "We hope that this will continue," he added.

"Namibia is very blessed with an abundance of wildlife, and we have about 75 percent of the wildlife species found in the whole of southern Africa. We also have 14 species that are only prevailing in Namibia, and this makes us very unique when it comes to wildlife conservation," he said.

Namibia has adopted measures to help combat human-wildlife conflict, Shifeta said.

One of these measures is a national policy aimed at protecting communities from wild animals, especially more dangerous animals like hippos, elephants, lions, and even crocodiles, he added.

"We also teach communities on how to prevent or mitigate human-wildlife conflict, when animals are approaching or when they have seen dangerous animals in their areas. This will help them on what to do in order to preserve life and avoid damage to properties," he added.

The minister also said Namibia will send a delegation to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in the southern Chinese city of Kunming later this year.

