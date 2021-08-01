China's urban public transport surges in H1
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China recorded surging use of public transport in urban areas in the first half of this year (H1), official data showed.
In the January-June period, the number of passenger trips using public transport in 36 major cities reached 26.52 billion, jumping 56.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transport.
The figure was 19.4 percent lower compared with the same period in 2019, resulting in a 10.2 percent drop on average in the two-year span.
More specifically, the number of bus passengers increased 41.4 percent year on year in the first six months, while that of rail passengers soared 83.6 percent, the ministry said.
China's fixed-asset investment in transport expanded 8.3 percent year on year to 1.57 trillion yuan (about 243 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year.
