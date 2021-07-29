Readers: Time for US to work with WHO on origin tracing

Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:04, July 29, 2021

Editor's note: Despite 28-day WHO-led joint studies carried out in China in January, concluding in the joint report that said "it is extremely unlikely that the virus is from laboratories", the WHO proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, which China has rejected. What's behind WHO's change of attitude? Shouldn't the origin tracing be extended to other countries which reported COVID-19 infections much earlier than China? Readers share their opinions.

markwu

Since the virus was already present in Europe and elsewhere earlier than in Wuhan, the call by the West to try and pin the blame on China smacks of presumption of guilt. If they were scientific, sincere and honest, they would have tasked themselves to first find the source upstream rather than downstream in Wuhan - because as long as the real source remains unidentified, we could see more viruses causing new pandemics.

For instance, the US Congress itself had investigated leakages from the US Fort Detrick biowarfare installation of Unit 731's Ishii infamy so it is indeed puzzling why that complex still has not been proposed to the WHO if the US is so concerned about not wanting new pandemics to emerge. Simple research will reveal that like its many military bases, the US also has more biowarfare bases in other countries throughout the world.

Robert

As a world health body, the WHO must make decisions based on science rather than surrendering to the political pressures from some Western countries. If so, how it can represent the common will of people all over the world?!

Léon SAM

The pandemic has been doing a number on humanity, yet the US, which is ranked first by Bloomberg in this pandemic-fighting endeavor and has stockpiled the most vaccines that could have saved many lives in developing countries, boasts the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, and is still preoccupied with blame apportioning underpinned by political calculations.

Anonymous

How can an organization like the WHO be so unprofessional and fickle minded. It's fair to check on China and that was done and conclusions were reached that was not China or its lab. Now it is only fair to check on US, Italy or even Brazil or any other country. It would save the scientific community to starts with US.

People visit the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 24, 2021. The current COVID-19 surge in the United States will steadily accelerate through this summer and fall, an article published by the US non-profit media organization National Public Radio (NPR) has said. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

Ian Saunders

COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan. However this does not mean it came from there. With the most likely source being from bats via an intermediate host. If the US really wants an open investigation then they need to open up Fort Detrick. Or perhaps they have something to hide. Like its history of the numerous leaks of pathogens.

George

The US must face the inevitable visit of the WHO as part of a comprehensive international effort on origin tracing. It must stop threatening the WHO at gun point and using dirty tactics to achieve political gains. Otherwise, when the truth comes out, history will judge all of the wrongful evil doings of the US and putting humanity's survival at great risks.

huaqiao

China's Wuhan lab has been investigated already. A responsible and objective way is to investigate all other venues of possible transmission and outbreak, including all bio-labs worldwide if necessary. Fort Detrick is a chief suspect for a virus outbreak because it was set up for creating bio-weapons such as viruses, diseases ... etc. Can this lab be benign? Investigate this lab!!!!

