Britain's Daley/Lee win men's synchronised 10m platform at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:38, July 26, 2021

Thomas Daley (L) and Matty Lee of Great Britain celebrate at the awarding ceremony of the men's synchronised 10m platform of diving at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- British divers Thomas Daley and Matty Lee claimed the men's synchronised 10m platform gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday.

The British duo began to build their leading position after the fourth dive and tallied 471.81 points, beating China's Cao Yuan/Chen Aisen to second place at 470.58 points. Cao and Chen faltered in their fourth dive, scoring sixth-placed 73.44 points.

Britain ended China's successive title winning feat in the event since 2004.

Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) placed third with 439.92 points.

