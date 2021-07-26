Virtual "China House" goes live for debut at Tokyo 2020

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua)-- As Tokyo Olympics kicked off last week, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) has recently launched its very first online "China House" for promoting the spirit of Chinese Olympians as well as the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Wang Mingyan, deputy director of COC's Marketing Department, said on Monday that the virtual "China House" is innovative and an experiment in and of itself, which has been highly praised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee (TOCOG).

Due to the influence of COVID-19, the traditional "China House" services have turned digital and cloud-based, delivering its important functions online, including the display of national team athletes, international exchange and public visits. The audience can visit the house at any time on mobile devices.

The virtual exhibition center at "China House" features the theme of "Experience Beijing through China House," which integrates information such as Olympic news, Chinese national team preparations, previous China House international exchanges as well as an introduction to Beijing 2022, from which viewers can access videos of the Chinese delegation at the Olympics, and participate in a variety of online games related to Olympic sports.

In addition to the domestic viewers, the online "China House" also attracted overseas online visitors from the United States, Britain, Canada, Austria, Japan and South Korea. "The online 'China House' has gained huge popularity, with more than 10,000 pageviews within three days of its launch," Wang added.

"China House" was first established during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games as a comprehensive service that provides reception, news, logistical support for the Chinese delegation during the Olympics. After Tokyo, the current "China House" plans to continue its services both online and offline during Beijing 2022.

