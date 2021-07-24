Philippine volcanic institute lowers alert level for Taal volcano

Xinhua) July 24, 2021

MANILA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology downgraded on Saturday the alert level from 3 to 2 for Taal volcano, near Manila, due to "decreased unrest."

The institute still warned the public to stay out of the volcano island in Batangas province, 66 kilometers south of Manila.

"Sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (the island)," the institute said.

The institute raised the alert level for the volcano to 3 on a scale of 5 on July 1 after the island volcano spewed "a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume."

Taal volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, last erupted in January 2020. The last eruption displaced nearly 380,000 villagers and destroyed many farms, houses and roads in the province.

