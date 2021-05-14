Languages

Archive

Friday, May 14, 2021

Home>>

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials

(Xinhua) 11:26, May 14, 2021

Volcanic materials spew from Mount Sinabung as seen in Karo district, North Sumatra, Indonesia, May 13, 2021. (Photo by Alberth Damanik/Xinhua)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories