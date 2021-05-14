Home>>
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials
(Xinhua) 11:26, May 14, 2021
Volcanic materials spew from Mount Sinabung as seen in Karo district, North Sumatra, Indonesia, May 13, 2021. (Photo by Alberth Damanik/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Sinovac vaccine stands out in protecting health workers in Indonesia: health ministry
- Indonesia approves emergency use of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
- Indonesia arrests 52 suspected terrorists linked to cathedral bombing
- Indonesia declares armed criminal group in eastern province Papua as terrorists
- Rescue ships find more authentic evidences of wreckage from Indonesia's missing submarine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.