China has 36,300 community TCM clinics: official

Xinhua) 15:26, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of 2020, China had a total of 36,300 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics at community levels, an official said Friday.

TCM clinics and services are now available in over 85 percent of the country's urban community health centers and over 80 percent of rural township clinics, said Yan Huaguo, an official with the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, at a press conference.

Yan added that the country will enhance the building of TCM clinics to promote public access to TCM culture and high-quality TCM services at their doorsteps.

