Opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held on Friday

Xinhua) 16:41, July 22, 2021

Photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows a floating set of the Olympic rings at the Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan. The opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held on Friday. (Xinhua/Li He)

