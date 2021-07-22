China calls for tracing COVID-19 origin in multiple countries, regions
Officials and experts attend a news conference on origin-tracing of the COVID-19 virus on July 22, 2021. (Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn)
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the World Health Organization will genuinely treat the COVID-19 origin-tracing work as a scientific issue, get rid of political interference, and actively and prudently promote the tracing work to be carried out continuously in multiple countries and regions around the globe, said a senior official of the National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday.
What has been carried out in the first stage of origin tracing, especially those that have reached a clear conclusion, should not be repeated, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, at a press conference on the COVID-19 origin-tracing work.
