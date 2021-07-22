China's Nanjing launches citywide nucleic acid testing after airport COVID-19 infections
NANJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, launched an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign Wednesday after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Medical personnel continued the testing campaign overnight in residential communities. Community workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help maintain order as people queue for tests.
The mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million has classified 10 areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 and implemented closed management.
The 17 airport workers were tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.
The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure. The rule does not apply to transit passengers.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17
- Nanjing carries out citywide nucleic acid testing
- Slandering China, hiding from truth -- Washington's dangerous tactics to hinder anti-virus fight
- Selfishness and prejudice of U.S. disrupt global fight against COVID-19
- 55 countries endorse letter to WHO, oppose politicizing COVID-19 origin study: China's FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.