Thursday, July 22, 2021

Death toll rises to 25 from heavy rains in central China's Henan

(Xinhua) 11:21, July 22, 2021

 

ZHENGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan Province has risen to 25, with seven people missing.

