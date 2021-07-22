U.S. deputy secretary of state to visit China: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Tianjin of China from July 25 to 26, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a query on the visit of Sherman to China.

The spokesperson said the United States has proposed to arrange Sherman to visit China to exchange views on bilateral ties. Agreed by both sides, Sherman will visit Tianjin from July 25 to 26.

Xie Feng, China's vice foreign minister who takes charge of the China-U.S. relations, will hold talks with Sherman, and later Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Sherman, according to the spokesperson.

China will expound to the United States its position on developing bilateral relations and a firm attitude in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security, and development interests. China will demand that the U.S. side should stop interfering in China's internal affairs and harming China's interests, the spokesperson said.

