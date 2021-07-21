Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:26, July 21, 2021

Medical workers sort out swab samples for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 5, 2021.(Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, of which six each were reported in Yunnan and Shaanxi, two each in Shanghai and Jiangsu, and one in Fujian, Guangdong, Sichuan and Gansu, respectively.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 7,087 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,568 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 519 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,364 by Tuesday, including 602 patients still receiving treatment, 15 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 22 were from outside the mainland and one from Jiangsu. There were 453 asymptomatic cases, of which 445 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,453 cases, including 773 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,688 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,348 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)