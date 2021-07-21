4 areas in east China city raise COVID-19 risk levels

Xinhua) 15:22, July 21, 2021

NANJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Four areas in the city of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, where nine airport workers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, heightened their COVID-19 risk levels from low to medium on Wednesday, according to the municipal government.

All four areas are located in the district of Jiangning, where the airport is located. A mass nucleic acid testing campaign is being conducted across the district.

Personnel movement restrictions have been imposed and residents have been asked not to leave the city unless necessary. Those who plan to fly out of Nanjing must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued a maximum of 48 hours before their departure.

Local health authorities detected COVID-19 cases during routine nucleic acid testing for airport workers. The nine workers that tested positive were placed under quarantine and tested again. More samples taken from workers are being tested.

