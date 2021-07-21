Chinese FM asks U.S. to show transparency and answer concerns over Fort Detrick Lab

Xinhua) 14:38, July 21, 2021

The United States should show transparency and respond to the concerns of the outside world over COVID-19 origin tracing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

His comments came after an open letter by Chinese netizens on Saturday published by the Global Times asked the WHO to investigate the U.S.' Fort Detrick lab for COVID-19 origins, generating over 750,000 signatures as of 3 pm Monday.

"Please answer the following questions: What is the link between Fort Detrick and the unexplained outbreaks of respiratory disease including EVALI? Why hasn't the U.S. invited the WHO in for an investigation into Fort Detrick? Why can't an origin study be conducted in the U.S. just as in China?" Zhao asked.

"Origin-tracing is a scientific matter, the second phase of which requires study in multiple places around the world by scientists," Zhao said, noting that in recent days, 54 countries have sent letters to the WHO opposing the politicization of the probe on the origins of the virus.

