Chinese Canoe Slalom team attends training session in Tokyo

Xinhua) 11:59, July 21, 2021

Chen Shi of the Chinese women's Canoe Slalom team attends a training session at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

