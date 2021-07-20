China renews orange alert for Typhoon Cempaka

July 20, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory has renewed an orange alert for Typhoon Cempaka, the seventh typhoon this year, which is forecast to make landfall on the coast of south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday afternoon.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Typhoon Cempaka was located in a coastal area approximately 80 km southeast of Yangjiang in Guangdong Province, or at a latitude of 21.3 degrees north and a longitude of 112.5 degrees east, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall between Taishan and Dianbai in Guangdong on Tuesday afternoon before moving southwestward.

From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, gales are expected to hit the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, and the coasts of central and western Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

