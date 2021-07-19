China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 11:06, July 19, 2021

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in many parts of the country and called for taking precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Shaanxi, Anhui, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Hunan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

According to the forecast, parts of Shanxi, Henan, Yunnan and Guangdong are likely to see rainstorms with up to 160 mm of rainfall.

Some regions will experience thunderstorms, strong winds and over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

