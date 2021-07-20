Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

A medical worker collects a swab sample for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021.(Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 57 new imported cases, of which 41 were reported in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Hubei, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Sichuan.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

A total of 7,067 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,540 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 527 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,342 by Monday, including 608 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,098 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 17 were from outside the mainland and one each from Guangdong and Yunnan. There were 448 asymptomatic cases, of which 441 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,429 cases, including 769 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,686 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,268 had been discharged in Taiwan.

