Model of China's space station core module Tianhe in Shanghai Astronomy Museum
(Xinhua) 15:57, July 19, 2021
Photo taken on July 17, 2021 shows the model of China's space station core module Tianhe displayed in Shanghai Astronomy Museum in east China's Shanghai. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world's largest planetarium in terms of building scale, opened on July 17, 2021. Covering an area of approximately 58,600 square meters, the museum is located in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area. It is a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
