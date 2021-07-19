Team USA beats Spain in final basketball exhibition before Olympics

Xinhua) 15:19, July 19, 2021

TOKYO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Damian Lillard scored 19 points as the United States men's basketball team beat Spain 83-76 in their final pre-Olympic exhibition game.

This was Team USA's fourth exhibition game in eight days in Las Vegas. Lillard had a team-high 19 points. Keldon Johnson scored 15 points and Kevin Durant grabbed 14 for the USA, who lost their first two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia, but came back to defeat Argentina in the third game.

Zach LaVine added 13 for the USA, while Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 23 for Spain.

The USA was up 57-50 heading into the fourth quarter and kept up the momentum with LaVine scoring all 13 of his points in the game's final stages.

