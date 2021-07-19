Home>>
Nearly 1.45 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 10:11, July 19, 2021
People stay for observation after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.45 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday.
