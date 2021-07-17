Xi fully confident in humanity's win over pandemic, world economic recovery

Xinhua) 17:03, July 17, 2021

Staff members unload China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Shengxiong)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday voiced full confidence in humanity's victory over the pandemic through cooperation, in the prospects of world economic recovery, and in a shared, bright future of humanity.

"Turn your face to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you," Xi said, citing a Maori saying in New Zealand.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.

