Xi addresses APEC informal economic leaders' meeting via video link
(Xinhua) 09:58, July 17, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started addressing the Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) held on Friday.
The meeting was initiated by this year's APEC chair New Zealand.
