China finances founding of sub-fund for APEC COVID-19 response: Xi
(Xinhua) 17:07, July 17, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination vehicle outside the Donghua Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China has financed the founding of a Sub-Fund on APEC Cooperation on Combating COVID-19 and Economic Recovery, President Xi Jinping said Friday.
The sub-fund will help APEC economies win an early victory over COVID-19 and achieve economic recovery, said Xi when addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.
