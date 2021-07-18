Bangladesh receives new batches of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 15:38, July 18, 2021

DHAKA, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has received two new commercial batches of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the country's inoculation drive.

According to a handout of the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry, one batch of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 11:00 p.m. local time Saturday while the other batch arrived at around 3:00 a.m. local time on Sunday.

As part of a commercial deal, Bangladesh had earlier received two batches of Sinopharm vaccine.

Bangladesh last month resumed administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the country thanks to the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines at a crucial time.

The country suspended administering the first dose of the vaccine on April 26 after India halted export due to a supply crunch. Subsequently, the country's drug regulator authorized emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

A statement from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Saturday said some 4.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with two doses in the country.

Bangladesh reported 8,489 new COVID-19 cases and 204 more deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 10,92,411 and death toll at 17,669, the DGHS said.

