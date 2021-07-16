Senior Chinese official stresses faithful implementation of "patriots administering Hong Kong"

Xinhua) 16:54, July 16, 2021

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Hong Kong affairs on Friday stressed the faithful implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and said anti-China forces who seek to destabilize Hong Kong must be resolutely excluded from the administrative structure of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a high-level symposium marking the first anniversary of the enactment of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR.

To implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," efforts must be made to ensure smooth operation of the upcoming elections of the Election Committee, the Legislative Council and the chief executive of the HKSAR, and to ensure the power of the HKSAR is in the hands of people who love China and Hong Kong, Xia said.

"Anti-China disruptors must never be allowed to make their way into the SAR's administrative structure and become an administrator by any means. This is an iron rule that also applies to the Macao SAR," Xia said, adding that any possible loopholes in this regard should be plugged with strict scrutiny throughout the electoral process.

He also called for efforts to elect staunch patriots with a high caliber of administrative capabilities.

The senior official said that such personnel should be competent in fully and accurately practicing "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, solving tensions and problems facing the region's development, serving the public with practical actions, rallying and uniting all sectors for the development of Hong Kong, and working diligently with a sense of responsibility.

