Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR strongly condemns European Parliament for distorting facts

Xinhua) 08:58, July 11, 2021

HONG KONG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly condemned the European Parliament for its calling white black, passing a so-called "resolution" relating to Hong Kong, wantonly slandering the national security law in Hong Kong and advocating "sanctions" against China.

A spokesperson for the office said on Saturday that the European Parliament, ignoring international law and the basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, which fully demonstrates the blatant double standards and gangster logic of some anti-China politicians.

The attempt runs against the will of the people and is doomed to fail, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, Hong Kong's rule of law and social order have returned to the right track, and people's personal rights and peaceful life have been guaranteed, adding that this is a hard-earned situation cherished by all sectors of the Hong Kong society.

The spokesperson said that the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong police taking actions in accordance with laws against acts and persons suspected of violating the national security law in Hong Kong is a just move to safeguard national security and the constitutional order of the HKSAR.

No place in the world will turn a blind eye to acts that endanger its national security but will take effective counter measures, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and that the Chinese people will not be scared by intimidation and threats. The European Parliament is advised to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way.

"Our determination to safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests is unshakable, any sinister intention of external forces of undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and hindering China's peaceful development is doomed to fail," the spokesperson said. Enditem

