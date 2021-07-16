China moves forward in building a beautiful countryside

Editor’s Note: At the gathering marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, declared on behalf of the Party and the people that through the continued efforts of the whole Party and the entire nation, the country has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. This means that the country has brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and the Chinese people are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

How rural affairs are managed, such as the construction of agriculture, the building of a beautiful countryside, and the work to make sure farmers are affluent and well-off, will serve as a decisive factor in evaluating the country’s efforts to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects and achieve socialist modernization.

People’s Daily Online will take you to China’s countryside to find out how it has changed, and share with you the sense of gain, happiness and security felt by China’s rural residents.

Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. With the construction of a beautiful countryside further progressing, villages in China have become cleaner, neater, and more habitable. Based on their own conditions, various localities across the country have embarked on a development path which not only brings economic benefits to the farmers, but also protects the natural environment.

Azheke village of Yuanyang county in the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan province has done a good job in preserving the Hani Rice Terraces, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site, turning the site into a tourist attraction that generates considerable income for local farmers.

