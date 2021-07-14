State Council to oversee probe into east China building collapse

Xinhua) 16:30, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into Monday's building collapse in east China's Jiangsu Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Seventeen people were killed and five others injured after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at around 3:33 p.m. Monday, during which 23 people were trapped, according to the rescue headquarters. The rescue operation ended at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorized renovation, according to the government of Wujiang District, where the hotel is located.

Working groups from the committee and the ministry have been sent to guide the rescue work and handling of the accident.

