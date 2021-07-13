China stresses disaster prevention, reduction to ensure autumn harvest

Xinhua) 10:12, July 13, 2021

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday made arrangements for disaster prevention and mitigation for the agricultural sector to ensure a bumper autumn harvest.

With more extreme weather conditions likely in the second half of the year, efforts should be made to ensure stable grain output and supply and cope with uncertainties in the international market, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian told a meeting on agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation work.

Autumn grain yields account for the bulk of China's grain production, and disaster prevention and mitigation work is the key to autumn harvests.

The minister urged targeted precautionary measures in different regions. Northeast China should pay attention to flood control and drought relief, while south China should be alert to typhoons, he said.

Tang also demanded coordinated efforts in pest control during summer and autumn.

