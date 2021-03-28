Chinese state councilor stresses disaster prevention, relief

Xinhua) 11:30, March 28, 2021

KUNMING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has stressed efforts to boost disaster prevention and relief capabilities to reduce losses to the minimum.

Wang, who also heads the country's disaster reduction work, made the remarks during a research tour to southwest China's Yunnan Province from Wednesday to Saturday.

During the four-day trip, Wang visited forests, drought-affected villages, hydropower stations, seismic stations and quake-hit areas to inspect disaster control work concerning forest fire, drought, workplace safety and earthquakes.

Noting that the situation remains complicated for diaster control, Wang urged more efforts to enhance monitoring and emergency response to prevent all types of disasters and accidents.

There shall be no let-up in the efforts of fire prevention and extinction in forests and grasslands, Wang said. He also demanded close monitoring on the development of droughts, better coordination and operation of water resources and pre-arrangements against floods.

Meanwhile, Wang called for boosting the capabilities of early warning, evacuation and emergency rescue in case of major earthquakes and other disasters.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)