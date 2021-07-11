In pics: 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Xinhua) 10:53, July 11, 2021

Cast members actress Clotilde Courau, actress Virginie Efira, director Paul Verhoeven, actress Daphne Patakia and actor Olivier Rabourdin (From L to R) pose as they arrive for the screening of the film "Benedetta" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)