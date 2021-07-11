Highlights of 74th Cannes Film Festival

Xinhua) 09:27, July 11, 2021

French actress Isabelle Adjani poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "De son vivant" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 10, 2021. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)