Highlights of 74th Cannes Film Festival
(Xinhua) 09:27, July 11, 2021
French actress Isabelle Adjani poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "De son vivant" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 10, 2021. (Xinhua)
