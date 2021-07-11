China solicits public opinion on cybersecurity review regulations

Xinhua) 10:52, July 11, 2021

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China started to solicit public opinion on Saturday for a draft revision to the country's cybersecurity review regulations.

According to the draft revision issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), information infrastructure and data operators that possess over 1 million items of personal information shall be subject to cybersecurity review when listing abroad.

The review will evaluate the risk of critical information infrastructure, core data, important data, or a large amount of personal information being influenced, controlled or maliciously used by foreign governments after going public overseas, according to the draft revision.

The procurement of network products and services by critical information infrastructure operators and data processing activities in China should also be subject to cybersecurity review if they concern or potentially pose risks to national security, the document says.

The draft revision is open to public feedback until July 25, according to the CAC.

