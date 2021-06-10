Huawei opens new cybersecurity transparency center in China

SHENZHEN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei opened its largest global cybersecurity and privacy protection transparency center on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan.

The Dongguan center, Huawei's seventh such center in the world, will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to share expertise in cyber governance and technical solutions.

It is considered by analysts as part of the company's broader efforts to engage with customers, suppliers, standards organizations, and other stakeholders to jointly strengthen cybersecurity across the industry.

"Cybersecurity is more important than ever," said Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, at the opening ceremony of the center. "As industry stakeholders, we need to work together, share best practices, and build our collective capabilities in governance, standards, technology, and verification."

