Chinese tech giant Huawei expands 4G telecom services to NE Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei announced on Monday it has expanded Fourth Generation (4G) telecom services to six northeast Ethiopian cities.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zhang Bowen, Deputy Director of Public Relations, Huawei Northern Africa region, said Huawei partnered with the state-owned Ethio-Telecom to launch the 4G telecom services to those cities on Sunday.

The cities are Dessie, Kemise, Kombolcha, Kemise, Woldiya and Lalibela.

"Additionally, Huawei plans to launch 4G telecom services in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar regional state next month," said Zhang.

Zhang further said Huawei has over the last three months helped expand 4G services to southeastern and northwestern parts of Ethiopia.

Until recently, only Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa was receiving 4G telecom services.

Huawei is a leading Chinese telecommunication infrastructure provider in Ethiopia. With over two decades of engagement in Ethiopia's development, Huawei currently created over 300 jobs and benefited over 45 million people with its services and products.

Ethiopia is undertaking extensive telecom modernization services with the help of Chinese firms as part of the east African country's aim of realizing digital inclusion and boosting the size of its digital economy, with the provision of reliable, high band-width and high-speed telecom services.

