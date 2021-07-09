Chinese media outlets release social responsibility reports
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 major national and local media outlets in China have released 2020 social responsibility fulfillment reports, according to All-China Journalists Association.
The reports highlighted the practice of the media outlets in areas including serving the public, contributing to the country's cultural development, protecting people's rights and interests, and conducting business operations in accordance with the law.
The number of media outlets that have issued social responsibility reports this year more than doubled from about 50 in the previous year, the association said.
Among those that released the reports were the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and China Media Group.
Such reports have been released annually since 2014, when 11 media outlets made issuances.
Photos
Related Stories
- China publishes 2018 trust industry social responsibility report
- Chinese companies fulfill social responsibilities globally: report
- Why central enterprises always under fire for lack of social responsibility
- Chinese college students: Social responsibility key to self-reliance
- ISO meeting on social responsibility opens in Copenhagen
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.