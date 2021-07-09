Chinese media outlets release social responsibility reports

July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 major national and local media outlets in China have released 2020 social responsibility fulfillment reports, according to All-China Journalists Association.

The reports highlighted the practice of the media outlets in areas including serving the public, contributing to the country's cultural development, protecting people's rights and interests, and conducting business operations in accordance with the law.

The number of media outlets that have issued social responsibility reports this year more than doubled from about 50 in the previous year, the association said.

Among those that released the reports were the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and China Media Group.

Such reports have been released annually since 2014, when 11 media outlets made issuances.

