Looking into China: Similarities between Chinese and Mexican cultures

CGTN) 08:55, July 09, 2021

Juan Pablo Seade works as a chef in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. From 2008 to 2014, he lived in Beijing learning the Chinese language and cuisines. During those six years, he learned how to make authentic Chinese dishes and found that Mexican and some Chinese cuisines share a common feature: hot chili. In addition, he feels Chinese people are also as friendly as people from his hometown. He maintained a good relationship with the locals and witnessed the rapid growth of Beijing. "This time of my life I could define as unique. I wouldn't trade it for anything," he said, recalling the time spent in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)