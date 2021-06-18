Commentary: Pandemic fight demonstrates reliable China-Africa brotherhood

Experts of the Chinese medical team and local medical staff pose for a photo amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua)

One year on, China and Africa have supported each other with good faith in the pandemic fight, further enriching an already strong friendship. Meanwhile, China has proven a reliable friend in need which honors its pledges of support in deed.

NAIROBI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa's joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is illustrative of a strong relationship built on mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation.

One year ago, China and its African partners voiced a willingness to work together to build a China-Africa community of health for all at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19.

An Egyptian receives a box of food donated by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt during a charitable event in Cairo, Egypt, on April 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Asad/Xinhua)

To help Africa fight the pandemic, China has delivered urgently-needed supplies and sent over medical teams, while working with other G20 members on debt suspension in Africa. The measures and suggestions put forward by China during the summit have benefited the continent.

Sustaining Africa's economic development and ensuring people's livelihoods amid the ongoing pandemic is of great importance.

Despite the continued spread of the virus, a number of Belt and Road projects in Africa remain ongoing, with Chinese technical personnel and engineers remaining at their posts, rain or shine.

The China-assisted railway linking the southwestern cities of Lagos and Ibadan in Nigeria is now in full commercial operation. Construction work of the future headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, started last December ahead of schedule, and its foundation has almost finished.

Trains park on the track at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station of the Lagos-Ibadan railway in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Emma Houston/Xinhua)

Furthermore, the two sides have continued high-level exchanges and supported each other in global affairs over the past year.

China, president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for May, and Africa, have jointly launched the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development at the UNSC high-level meeting to address the root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery on the continent.

China has also called on the international community to beef up its support for Africa in combating the pandemic, post-pandemic reconstruction, trade and investment, debt relief, as well as food security.

China and Africa together firmly believe in multilateralism and jointly issued concerns against foreign interference, racial discrimination, and efforts to exploit the pandemic for political purposes.

China's medical supplies for 18 African countries arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, April 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

At the site of the future headquarters of the Africa CDC, the flags marking temporary roads are imprinted with the words "For Shared Future."

What China has done since the summit testifies to its determination to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future. Expect more stellar outcomes from this relationship in the future.

