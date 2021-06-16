Home>>
Means of production prices rise in China
(Xinhua) 10:40, June 16, 2021
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Half of capital goods monitored by the government reported higher prices in early June compared with late May, official data showed.
Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 25 registered increasing prices during the period, 22 posted price drops and three saw their prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Hog prices kept falling, down 11.2 percent in early June compared with late May.
The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.
