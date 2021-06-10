China to continue providing better business environment for foreign enterprises

Xinhua) 13:59, June 10, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to provide a better business environment for foreign enterprises, including those from EU nations, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China hopes that relevant parties, including the EU, can provide an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate overseas, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for comment on the European Business in China Business Confidence Survey 2021, released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

According to the survey, the resilience of China's market provided much-needed shelter for European companies amidst the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 73 percent of the respondents making profits last year. About 68 percent of the respondents are optimistic about future growth in China.

Meanwhile, a quarter of the surveyed businesses are "onshoring" their supply chains in China, the survey said.

Wang said amid the spread of COVID-19 and the global economic recession, relevant statistics in the report fully demonstrate the resilience, vitality, and prospects of economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU.

As for the concerns of European companies in China, Wang stressed that China is actively building a new development paradigm and China is also promoting the development of a new higher-level open economic system and building a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, which will bring more development opportunities for foreign companies, including those from European countries.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)