Central and Eastern European Countries’ Products Permanent Pavilion opens in E China’s Ningbo

People's Daily Online) 10:35, June 10, 2021

A visitor looks at a wine set from the Czech Republic at the Central and Eastern European Countries’ Products Permanent Pavilion, June 8. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

The Central and Eastern European Countries’ Products Permanent Pavilion opened on June 8 in Ningbo city, east China’s Zhejiang province, at the second China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair.

The European-style pavilion is located in the No.9 Hall of the Ningbo International Convention and Exhibition Center. Covering an area of 16,000 square meters, the first phase of the pavilion displayed over 4,000 kinds of products, such as alcoholic beverages, food, cosmetics, and artwares. An online pavilion supported by virtual reality technology was also built.

The pavilion seeks to develop into a one-stop platform for trade and services by combining trade of goods, online business, livestreaming marketing, and services trade. Efforts will also be made to build the pavilion into a platform where products from CEECs make their debut.

