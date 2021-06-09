HKSAR gov't hopes to boost young people's national identity: official

Xinhua) 12:40, June 09, 2021

HONG KONG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Tuesday that the HKSAR government attaches great importance to publicity, promotion and education on the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law.

The government hopes that members of the public, in particular young people, have a comprehensive, accurate and in-depth understanding of the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, so as to strengthen their sense of belonging to the nation and boost their national identity, Cheung said.

Cheung made the remarks when visiting Endeavour Education Center and meeting with members of the center's management committee to exchange views on enhancing young people's understanding of the nation and promoting the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law.

Cheung said the HKSAR government also has high regard for enhancing young people's knowledge of the nation's history, culture and developments and achievements in different aspects to foster their sense of national identity, and raising their awareness of national security and the obligation to abide by the law.

Cheung stressed that the HKSAR government will continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach in stepping up promotion and education for people from all walks of life to enhance their knowledge of the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and the nation.

On Tuesday Cheung also visited the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups youth hostel in Tai Po to learn about its operation and the latest developments.

He said the HKSAR government has vigorously pushed forward youth hostel projects and will continue to play an active role in assisting non-governmental organisations with a view to providing more youth hostel units as soon as possible.

