U.S. Intelligence Community refuses to accept facts: I just won't listen

Ecns.cn) 17:10, June 08, 2021

A conclusion from the joint WHO-China study mission has clarified that "a laboratory origin" of the pandemic is "extremely unlikely," yet some U.S. politicians and media are still hyping up this conspiracy theory. Their refusal to accept facts will turn out to be a farce of self-deception. (Caricature by Zhang Jianyuan)

