3 dead, multiple injured in U.S. Florida graduation party shooting

Xinhua) 08:33, June 07, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and multiple others injured on Sunday in a graduation party shooting in Miami-Dade County, southeastern U.S. state Florida, ABC News Miami affiliate WPLG reported.

A barrage of gunfire broke out in Kendall at around 2 a.m. local time when two cars pulled up into a strip mall where a graduation party was held in a hookah lounge restaurant, Miami-Dade Police director Freddy Ramirez said at a news conference.

Someone inside one of the vehicles opened fire on people leaving the restaurant following the graduation party, he said.

A woman and two men were killed while at least six others, three men and three women, were injured and listed in stable condition at hospitals, according to the authorities.

One car, carrying two victims who died from gunshot wounds, crashed into a wall at nearby Miami Dade College's Kendall campus, said the WPLG report. A firearm was discovered in the vehicle, but it remained unclear if it was used during the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

"This violence has to stop. This is completely frustrating. Every weekend is the same thing," Ramirez said. "We've got other victims and their families that are destroyed over senseless violence, over stupidness, reckless shooting, innocent people getting hit."

The shooting came just one week after a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, another city in Miami-Dade County which is about 17 miles north of Kendall, left three people dead and 20 wounded.

Police released a security video showing a stolen SUV pull up to the banquet hall and three gunmen, wearing masks, jump out of the vehicle and open fire on victims leaving a concert celebrating a local rapper's birthday. The gunmen are still at large.

